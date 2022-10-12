Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Ring Energy Price Performance
Shares of REI opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ring Energy (REI)
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.