Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,094 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,450,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.