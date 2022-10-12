Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
LMT stock opened at $411.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.63.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
