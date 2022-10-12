Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $411.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.63.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.