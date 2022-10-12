BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. BCE has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

