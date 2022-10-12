BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. BCE has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
