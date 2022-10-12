Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
