Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

