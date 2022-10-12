Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biglari Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.