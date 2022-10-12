Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.