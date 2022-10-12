Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Biglari Stock Performance
Shares of Biglari stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.