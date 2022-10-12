Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BIP opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

