Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

