Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Landec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 36.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,241,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Landec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 518,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

