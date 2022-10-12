Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 69,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

