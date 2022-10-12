Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $177.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $315.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

