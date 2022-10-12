AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:AU opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
