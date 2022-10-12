StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE AXP opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
