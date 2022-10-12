StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Avnet Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AVT opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.
Avnet Company Profile
Further Reading
