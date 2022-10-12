Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

