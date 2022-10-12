Head to Head Review: GBS (GBS) & Its Competitors

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GBS to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,535.62% -115.25% -24.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GBS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.93 GBS Competitors $1.11 billion $81.81 million -0.76

GBS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GBS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 729 3179 7364 167 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 61.22%. Given GBS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GBS rivals beat GBS on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. It has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

