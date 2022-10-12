Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

