LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,579,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in LivaNova by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LivaNova by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 168,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.