SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

