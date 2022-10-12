Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Paramount Resources Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$19.06 and a one year high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Further Reading
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.