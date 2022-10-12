StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
