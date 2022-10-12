StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

