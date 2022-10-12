Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
