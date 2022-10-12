Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 129.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 343,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

