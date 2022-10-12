ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

ARC stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

