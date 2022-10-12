Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

