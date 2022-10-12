Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

