Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
