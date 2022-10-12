Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3 %

AIV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

