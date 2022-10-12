AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AME stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

