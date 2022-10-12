Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ALLE opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

