Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ALG stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group



Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

