Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Down 4.9%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.93. 89,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,713,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.
