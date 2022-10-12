Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.