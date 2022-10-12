Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.58

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.58 and traded as high as $37.84. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 157,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $373,065. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 427,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

