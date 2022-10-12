Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.18. Ultralife shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 33,379 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

