New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 73,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 21,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

