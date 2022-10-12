TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.99

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.99 and traded as high as $55.27. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 156,857 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $783.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

