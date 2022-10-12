Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.43. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.