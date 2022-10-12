Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

