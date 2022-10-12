First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Up 0.7%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 2,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

