Universal (NYSE:UVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Price Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

