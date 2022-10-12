United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 122,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

