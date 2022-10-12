Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 19,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 57,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

