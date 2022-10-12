Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Unisys Stock Down 2.3 %

Unisys stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unisys Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Unisys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 120.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.