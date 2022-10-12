Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Unisys Stock Down 2.3 %
Unisys stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
