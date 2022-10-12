V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

VFC stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,966 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.