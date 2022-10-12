DA Davidson Comments on Banner Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Banner Stock Up 1.3 %

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BANR opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banner has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

