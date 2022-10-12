A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

AOS opened at $49.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

