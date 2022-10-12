Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
