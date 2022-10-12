Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.