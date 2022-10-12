Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX opened at C$43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.9393405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

