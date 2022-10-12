CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

