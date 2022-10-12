Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $24.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $26.50. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $26.80 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.91.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $507.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.97 and its 200 day moving average is $468.72. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.