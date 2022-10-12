Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.