Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.
Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.